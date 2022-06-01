Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the April 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,964 shares of company stock worth $9,004,113. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

