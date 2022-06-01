Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $25,377,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,666 shares of company stock worth $32,235,412. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,539,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.86.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

