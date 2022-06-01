DAV Coin Hits Market Cap of $800,492.36 (DAV)

DAV Coin (DAV) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $800,492.36 and approximately $45.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

