David W. Gibbs Buys 25,000 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UAA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,432. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after buying an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,465,000 after purchasing an additional 200,607 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

