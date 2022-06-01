DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $184.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.16. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

