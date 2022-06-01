DCC (LON:DCC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 5,800 ($73.38) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 7,500 ($94.89). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DCC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($88.56) to GBX 7,500 ($94.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($91.73) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,852 ($86.69).

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 5,610 ($70.98) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,050 ($63.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,520 ($82.49). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,908.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,957.62.

In other DCC news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,587 ($70.69) per share, with a total value of £55,870 ($70,685.73).

About DCC (Get Rating)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

