DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Short Interest Up 30.1% in May

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,243. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 2.94.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

