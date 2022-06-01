Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.00 million-$54.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.70 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.26 EPS.

NASDAQ DH traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,537. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after buying an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 241,849 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

