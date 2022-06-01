DeltaChain (DELTA) Market Cap Reaches $272,093.75

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00226914 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002774 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.84 or 0.01923953 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00325101 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004802 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

