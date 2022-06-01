Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives $101.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.19.

DEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.27. 4,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,016. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29. Denbury has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

