Deri Protocol Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $509,165.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 467,668,680 coins and its circulating supply is 163,473,006 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

