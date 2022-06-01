DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Short Interest Update

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 6,510,000 shares. Currently, 19.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 745,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,832 shares in the company, valued at $499,627.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. State Street Corp increased its position in DermTech by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,959,000 after purchasing an additional 818,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in DermTech by 4,558.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 624,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 610,755 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,820,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,026,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 2,384.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 481,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

DMTK traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. 598,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.13. DermTech has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 37.83% and a negative net margin of 716.51%. The business had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DermTech will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMTK has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

