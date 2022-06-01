Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $207,807.00

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Dero has a market cap of $80.35 million and approximately $207,807.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $6.40 or 0.00020285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,558.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,935.75 or 0.06133811 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00215854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.37 or 0.00634903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.48 or 0.00622574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00074853 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001289 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,551,768 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

