Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives $26.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTEGY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €26.50 ($28.49) to €27.00 ($29.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.96) to €26.50 ($28.49) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($27.10) to €26.00 ($27.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 192,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,217. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.6704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

