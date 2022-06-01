Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the April 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DTEGY opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6704 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTEGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €26.50 ($28.49) to €27.00 ($29.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.96) to €26.50 ($28.49) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($27.10) to €26.00 ($27.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

