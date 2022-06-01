Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the April 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
DTEGY opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6704 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
