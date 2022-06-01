Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0127 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $32.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

About Deutsche Wohnen (Get Rating)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.