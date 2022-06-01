Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0127 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.
OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $32.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83.
About Deutsche Wohnen
