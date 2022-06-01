DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.15-$11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DKS stock opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.87.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.53.

In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,086 shares of company stock worth $20,312,486. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

