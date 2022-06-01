Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Turbine updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.68 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

APPS traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.43. 4,761,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $93.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Digital Turbine by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

