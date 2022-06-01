Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Buys New Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 319,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $190,604,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $67,858,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $28,511,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $24,250,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $12,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

IOT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 67,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,921. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

