Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Grows Position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,253 shares during the quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned about 0.12% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IFS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,374. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

