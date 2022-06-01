Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Has $12.25 Million Stock Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lowered its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,850 shares during the period. Angi makes up about 0.9% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.26% of Angi worth $12,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Angi by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 10.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Angi by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANGI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,823. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

