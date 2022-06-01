Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Sells 251,600 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 251,600 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.5% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 646,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,046,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $291.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

