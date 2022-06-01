Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Sells 928,100 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lowered its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,276,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 928,100 shares during the period. América Móvil accounts for 5.2% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $69,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in América Móvil by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in América Móvil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 214,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in América Móvil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of AMX stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. 139,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,071. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

