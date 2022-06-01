Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Donaldson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.67-$2.73 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.67-2.73 EPS.
NYSE:DCI traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,529. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.35.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.
About Donaldson
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
