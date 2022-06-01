Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67-2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of +14.5-16.5% yr/yr to ~$3.27-3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.67-$2.73 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 554,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

DCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 103.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Donaldson by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Donaldson by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

