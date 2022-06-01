Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 2123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Specifically, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $116,615.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,551,229 shares in the company, valued at $144,129,788.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 139,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,643. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $512.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.06.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 77,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 85.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,009 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 56,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

