Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,045. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $682.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.81%.

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John Lycouris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,424.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $209,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,700 shares of company stock worth $8,098,519. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 33.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 83,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,605,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 42,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 410.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 500,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.