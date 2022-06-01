Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading Up 5.5%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 10,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 801,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $705.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.81%.

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John Lycouris sold 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,424.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,519. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth about $667,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

