Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCMF. Barclays lowered their target price on Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($6.07) to GBX 360 ($4.55) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded Dr. Martens to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Martens has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

DOCMF remained flat at $$2.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

