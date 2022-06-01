Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $1,077,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 157,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,359,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $294,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,586 shares of company stock worth $1,968,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

