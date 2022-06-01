Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NYSE:DUOL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.52. The stock had a trading volume of 496,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.62. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $204.99.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $42,937.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,510 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,434.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 136,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $10,312,320.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,361,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,118,429.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 629,498 shares of company stock valued at $55,918,511 and sold 1,167 shares valued at $106,162. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

