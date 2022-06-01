Dvision Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.39 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dvision Network has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $60.41 million and $6.39 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dvision Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,562.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002055 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001585 BTC.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,896,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dvision Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dvision Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dvision Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dvision Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.