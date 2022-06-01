DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$15.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.12 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

DXC opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.