DXdao (DXD) Price Tops $569.89

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $569.89 or 0.01805611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $28.11 million and approximately $107,656.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00228401 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002760 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.79 or 0.00338343 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

