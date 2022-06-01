Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Dynatrace posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DT. BTIG Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. 3,470,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,432. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

