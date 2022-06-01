Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Dynatrace also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS.

NYSE:DT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. 140,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,781,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $2,305,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,046,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,280,000 after purchasing an additional 181,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

