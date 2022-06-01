Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Down 25.2% in May

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DX. Jonestrading dropped their target price on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of DX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $603.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $20.51.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.10%.
About Dynex Capital (Get Rating)
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
