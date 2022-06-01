Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Down 25.2% in May

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DX. Jonestrading dropped their target price on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,744,000 after purchasing an additional 341,472 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dynex Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 81,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 185,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $603.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.10%.

About Dynex Capital (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.