e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stake Increased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.19% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $339,069.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,152,409.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

ELF stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.