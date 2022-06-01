e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $432.00 million-$440.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.63 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. 15,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,987. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock worth $3,067,775. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.