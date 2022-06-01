Eaton Vance Management Buys 406,559 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,559 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.26% of Envista worth $91,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Envista during the third quarter valued at $310,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Envista by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after purchasing an additional 169,534 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 11.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Envista by 60.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,498,000 after buying an additional 166,325 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,755.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,182. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Envista’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.