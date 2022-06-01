Eaton Vance Management Buys 8,544 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $75,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after acquiring an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after buying an additional 150,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,657,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $669.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $582.58 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $674.91 and a 200-day moving average of $778.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.47.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

