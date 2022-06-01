Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.20% of ANSYS worth $70,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.91.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $260.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.72 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

