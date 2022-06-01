Eaton Vance Management Has $66.58 Million Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 425,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 73,661 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Herc were worth $66,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Herc by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Herc by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of HRI opened at $117.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.10 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.62.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.77 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

HRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.14.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

