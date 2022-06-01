Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,312 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.10% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $100,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,395,053 shares of company stock worth $110,539,853.

Shares of BAM opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.93.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

