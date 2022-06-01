Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.03% of Chemed worth $85,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CHE opened at $484.40 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.30.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total transaction of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,856 shares in the company, valued at $15,439,725.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,891 shares of company stock worth $7,316,570 over the last 90 days. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

