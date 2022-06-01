Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,191 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $68,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $391.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $451.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.74. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.66 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

