Eaton Vance Management Sells 261,081 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,081 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of Constellation Brands worth $80,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after buying an additional 188,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 in the last three months. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $245.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,777.78%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.19.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

