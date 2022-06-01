Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,766 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of Workday worth $76,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,658,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,814,000 after buying an additional 170,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,801,000 after buying an additional 68,299 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,663,799.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $156.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.13. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.05 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,302.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Workday to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

