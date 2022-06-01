Eaton Vance Management Sells 348,003 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,003 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.72% of Tempur Sealy International worth $64,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPX opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

