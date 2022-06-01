Eaton Vance Management Sells 50,755 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,956 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,755 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $84,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,678 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,550,000 after buying an additional 45,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,428,000 after buying an additional 307,208 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.10.

VRTX stock opened at $268.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total transaction of $708,561.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

